Sarah Geronimo wins Global Force Award, emphasizes “power to influence”

“Pop Star Royalty” Sarah Geronimo graced the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles, California to receive the Global Force Award 2024.

According to the Filipino pop superstar, winning the Global Force Award 2024 means a “power to influence.”

“It’s very unexpected, I mean, to be considered a global force. For me, a global force means having that power to influence people,” she said.

Geronimo also said that such power comes with responsibility. “And it also comes with a big responsibility, right? You have to be mindful with the materials that you are going to put out there. So you have to create change and positivity towards other people,” the singer said in an interview at the music event.

After receiving the award, the pop superstar went live on her Instagram account to thank all her supporters.

“Maraming maraming salamat unang-una sa lahat, sa G Prod, to my husband, siya talaga ‘yung nag-push sa ‘kin to go here and personally accept the award. Siya ‘yung nagbigay sa ‘kin ng confidence.

She also thanked Billboard Philippines who nominated her: “Sa Billboard Philippines, maraming maraming salamat for choosing me to represent our country at ang OPM at lahat ng ating napakahuhusay na Pinoy artists. Para po sa inyong lahat ito. It’s truly an honor na i-represent kayo, na ako po ang napili ninyo”.

“Walang away-away, not comparing one artist from the other,” Geronimo said, explaining how there are different facets of music. “Kailangan nating payamanin ‘yan at i-embrace ang Filipino talent,” she added.

Aside from Geronimo, 12 other women in the music industry were awarded at the annual event, with Karol G as this year’s Woman of the Year. Charli XCX, Ice Spice, Newjeans, and Kylie Minogue are among the other honorees.