Shaira Diaz, EA Guzman say they practiced celibacy for 11 years

Celebrity couple Shaira Diaz and Edgar Allan “EA” Guzman shared with the public how they practiced celibacy for 11 years in their relationship.

On February 17, the couple celebrated their 11th anniversary. Two days after, Diaz and Guzman discussed how they celebrated their anniversary as well as their engagement on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.”

During the show, Abunda mentioned how he admired the couple being celibate since they began dating. He asked the two how the conversation about it had gone.

Guzman opened up about the challenges he had to face with practicing celibacy. He said: “Two years namin, umiyak ako sa kanya, kasi ang hirap. Noong time na ‘yun parang ‘di ko na kaya, kasi siyempre diba…”

He pointed out what Shaira told him, which became his main motivator to continue in the relationship. “Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Baba, hindi ko na kaya.’ Pero may sinabi siya sa’kin na, ‘Kung mahal mo talaga ako, hihintayin mo ako,’” he said.

“Doon ako tinamaan. Iyon ang lagi kong sinasabi sa sarili ko kapag ka nakakaramdam ako nang ganito,” he added. “Noong nag-announce kami ng engagement, sabi ko na I respect Shaira a lot.”

Diaz also opened up about practicing celibacy, which was a promise she wanted to keep to her parents.

“Ino-honor ko po ‘yung family ko, especially my mom and dad. Iyan po ang promise ko sa kanila talaga na kahit iwan mo ako kahit saan, buong-buo pa rin ako,” she said. “Sabi nila, ‘yun ang best gift na mabibigay mo sa asawa mo.”

The two got engaged on Christmas of 2021. Last year, Diaz told Abunda that she was ready to get married after her graduation in August this year.