Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo mark 4th wedding anniversary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy: Matteo Guidicelli/Instagram

Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo marked their 4th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

In a series of Instagram posts, the actor shared photos of him and Sarah to thank his wife for marking their anniversary.

“4 years of ‘WOW!’ Marriage is complete with all the emotions you’ll ever imagine. Learning and living life with you is magical and unexplainable. Wisdom and maturity [are] gained,” said Guidecelli.

“Looking forward to many many more years, forever,” he added. “I love you. Thank you for being you.”

 

Matteo and Sarah tied the knot in February 2020. The wedding was filled with controversy since it was done without the permission of Sarah’s strict parents.

Sarah repeatedly asked her parents for forgiveness and reached out to them to patch things up.

