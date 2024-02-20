Taylor Sheesh takes ‘Error Tours’ to Singapore

From doing mall tours in the Philippines to performing international shows, Taylor Swift’s famous impersonator and drag queen Taylor Sheesh takes her ‘Errors Tour’ to Singapore. Mac Coronel, famously known as Taylor Sheesh, will be performing at Hard Rock Cafe in Singapore this coming March 16 and 17.

Sheesh shared the announcement on social media platform X saying, “Still can’t get over the fact that I just did The Errors Tour in Melbourne, Australia, and now we’re taking it to SINGAPORE!!!!”

Under the post, Sheesh also shared a disclaimer from the management stating: “Disclaimer from management: Taylor Sheesh don’t take any percentage from ticket sales. She just love performing in huge crowds.”

This show follows the recent live performance of Sheesh in Melbourne last February 16, 2024.

With that, one could say that Taylor Sheesh is one of Taylor Swift’s best impersonator and the crowd’s favorite.