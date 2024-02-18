Dominic Roque bonds with Dingdong Dantes, Richard Gutierrez in birthday event 

Dominic Roque was spotted bonding with actors Dingdong Dantes and Richard Gutierrez at their common friend’s birthday party.

On his Instagram post, Roque shares a selfie of them at the event. They are all part of the group called ‘EuroMonkeys’. The group is composed of motorcycle enthusiasts and usually travels using their big motorcycles.

This is the first time, Roque was seen with his celebrity friends following his controversial breakup with Bea Alonzo.

Roque was active on his social media accounts after he and Alonzo announced their separation and the end of their engagement.

Dantes is married to actress Marian Rivera while Gutierrez broke up with partner Sarah Lahbati.

Entertainment columnist and vlogger Ogie Diaz defended actor Roque from all the criticisms hurled against him following his breakup with Alonzo.

Diaz clarified that according to his sources, Roque has rented his condominium during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diaz said that while Alonzo is the one with bigger earnings compared to Roque, the latter has his sources of income including his business and endorsements.

Diaz said Roque is currently staying in the said condominium.

“Dinadalaw siya roon ng mga parents niya,” he added.

“Meron siyang endorsements. Kumikita naman yung bata. Pero sa yaman, mas mayaman talaga si Bea. Pero hindi natin inuuri ang tao kung magkano at anong properties meron sya para masabi natin mabuti yung isang tao,” the vlogger added.

Diaz, however, did not confirm nor deny if Roque has a gay benefactor.

“May pride pa rin ang lalaki. Alam naman niya, status man ang pinag-uusapan, mas mataas pa rin si Bea. Sa lalaki kapag may nobya kang ganun parang mas pinatutunayan mo sa kanya na hindi ka after sa yaman. Kaya nga willing si Dominic pumirma ng pre-nup eh. Yung trip nilang huli, sponsored trip yun,” Diaz said.

Diaz added that the engagement ring being questioned was not fake and worth three million pesos.

In the end, Diaz said that Roque still has feelings for Alonzo.

“Mahal pa rin ni Dominic si Bea,” said Diaz.