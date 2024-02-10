Ivana Alawi shares cryptic post amid rumored link to politician

Kapamilya actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi shared a cryptic post on what appeared to be her response to rumors linking her to politician and Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez.

“A clear conscience laughs at a false accusation,” said Alawi in an Instagram post.

The actress did not expound on her message but she also added three clown emojis on her post.

Alawi previously admitted that she has been seeing someone but fell short of disclosing the person’s identity to the public.

Benitez, on the other hand, said that he and his wife Nikki Benitez are no longer together for several years now. Nikki refuted this and said that she and Benitez are still living under the same roof.

Benitez issued a statement to clarify his previous remarks and urges the public to respect their privacy as a family.

“In my private capacity as a film and TV program producer, my professional interaction with various celebrities is inherent to the nature of the business,” the politician said.

“At this moment, my primary focus is on safeguarding the interests of Bacolod City,” he added.