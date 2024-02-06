EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Taylor Swift drops tracklist for new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Courtesy: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift can’t stop, won’t stop giving her fans surprises, as she unveiled the official tracklist of her new album “The Tortured Poets Department” on Tuesday.

On her social media accounts, Swift shared the titles of all her new 17 songs to be released on April 19. Her latest album features collaborations with big names in the music industry such as Post Malone and Florence + the Machine.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The international pop star announced her new album on Sunday after winning the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 10th album “Midnights.”

The announcement shocked fans, as many were assuming that Swift’s next release would be “Reputation (Taylor’s Version).” Currently, she has both “Reputation” and her self-titled debut left in her ongoing rerecording project.

Meanwhile, solid fans, who are now experts at decoding Swift’s easter eggs, believe that “The Tortured Poets Department” will be a break-up album about her ex-boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn, who she dated for six years.

See the tracklist of “The Tortured Poets Department” below:

Side A
Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)
The Tortured Poets Department
My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
Down Bad

Side B
So Long, London
But Daddy I Love Him
Fresh Out the Slammer
Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C
Guilty as Sin?
Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?
I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
loml

Side D
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
The Alchemy
Clara Bow
Bonus Track: The Manuscript

