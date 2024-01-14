Ricci Rivero refuses to comment on issues linking ex-gf Andrea Brillantes

Basketball star Ricci Rivero refused to comment on the controversies hounding his ex-girlfriend Andrea Brillantes.

Brillantes was linked to the break up of Kapamilya royal couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

“Any comment wala po,” said Rivero in an interview with reporters in a private event.

The basketball player also said that they don’t have a bad blood despite their controversial break up.

Rivero is now in a relationship with Laguna councilor and beauty queen Leren Bautista.

“From the very start, I just wanted peace for everyone. Ako gusto ko lang family ko masaya, I’m very lucky to be happy as well both career relationship ngayon. Wala ako anything against kahit sino. Kaya aka nagsalita before just for the sake for people to hear my side,” he added.

Rivero said he only defended Bautista and his family at the height of their break up controversy.

“Nagsasalita lang ako if bugbog na family ko and Leren, which I think they don’t deserve. Sakin wala. Kasi pumasok ako sa relationship, I know how social media plays on our lives and spotlight we got in that time. Walang anything. No bad blood. Masakit lang for my family, they don’t deserve the words and judgement,” said Rivero.

“I was sad for her. Those are the times nagsalita ako. And my family. First time nila maranasan. I felt unfair sa kanila,” he added.