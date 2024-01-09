Sarah Lahbati unfollows Richard Gutierrez on Instagram

Sarah Lahbati has unfollowed her husband Richard Gutierrez fueling further speculation that she and Gutierrez already called it quits.

Apart from Richard, Sarah is also not following other members of the Gutierrez family including Rama, Ruffa, and Raymond.

The four of them however are still following the actress.

The actress also changed her name from Sarah Lahbati-Gutierrez to Sarah Lahbati on her Instagram handle.

Sarah and Richard have been in a relationship for 11 years. Netizens and vloggers have speculated about the split of the two but they have yet to officially confirm the rumors.

Anabelle Rama, mother of Richard, previously said last December, that the actor is staying in their house for more than a month now.