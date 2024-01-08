TVJ uses ‘Eat Bulaga’ after winning copyright case vs. TAPE 

Television hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon sang the original theme song of their noontime show ‘Eat Bulaga’ after the Marikina Regional Trial Court ruled that they own the copyright for the title and their song.

The trio also showed the change in title following the legal victory.

“Ito naman po ay hindi lang laban para sa pamagat o title. Laban po ito para sa programang minahal namin at minahal ninyong lahat,” an emotional Vic said.

“Sa naging desisyon ng korte, makakapagpatuloy pa rin naman ang lahat sa paghahatid ng kasiyahan sa mga manonood sa patas at payapang paraan,” he added.

Joey De Leon on the other hand also celebrated their victory by announcing that they can also he watched now in their former home Channel 9 or CNN Philippines.

“Ngayong araw na ito nagbabalik na sa atin ang titulo natin. Muli rin nagbabalik ang Eat Bulaga sa channel kung saan kami unang nag-umpisa. Dahil simula ngayong araw na ito, napapanood na rin tayo tuwing Sabado sa Channel 9, ang CNN Philippines,” said De Leon.