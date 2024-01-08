EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

MMFF 2023 sales reach P1 billion, extended for one week

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: MMFF/Facebook

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 has breached the P1 billion mark in ticket sales according to their announcement on Sunday.

“ISANG BILYONG PASASALAMAT … We have reached the 1 BILLION MARK sa box office gross ng 49th METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL,” MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer said in a statement.

The film festival is now on its final stretch and moviegoers are appealing for an extension of the festival.

“Ayon sa aming reports, parang Pasko sa mga sinehan ngayon sa dami ng mga taong naghahabol na panoorin ang kanilang paboritong pelikulang Filipino,” added Ferrer.

On Sunday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the MMFF will be extended for a week after it has reached the P1 billion mark in sales.

“In response to the public clamor, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is proud to announce that the theatrical run of its 10 movie entries is extended,” MMDA wrote on social media X.

“We at the MMFF would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us and watched the movie entries, particularly those who requested for the MMFF movies to extend beyond its original run,” said MMDA Acting Chairman and MMFF Overall Concurrent Chairman Atty. Don Artes.

The record box office gross of the MMFF is P1.061-B, a mark set in 2018.

The organizers refused to release the top grossers among the ten entries this year.

Online reports said that Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes’ Rewind lead the list of highest grossing films followed by Piolo Pascual starrer ‘Mallari’ and historical film ‘Gomburza’.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 08T101811.745

‘Love conquers all’ Kiko Pangilinan greets Sharon Cuneta on her birthday

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 08T100938.409

TAPE drops ‘Eat Bulaga’ title, rebrands to ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’

2 hours ago
Cami Template 39

UAE partners with NASA for first-ever space station orbiting the moon

3 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 01 08 at 10.03.28 AM

Ex-President Duterte seeks to ‘indirectly talk’ to Marcos over SMNI

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button