MMFF 2023 sales reach P1 billion, extended for one week

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023 has breached the P1 billion mark in ticket sales according to their announcement on Sunday.

“ISANG BILYONG PASASALAMAT … We have reached the 1 BILLION MARK sa box office gross ng 49th METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL,” MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer said in a statement.

The film festival is now on its final stretch and moviegoers are appealing for an extension of the festival.

“Ayon sa aming reports, parang Pasko sa mga sinehan ngayon sa dami ng mga taong naghahabol na panoorin ang kanilang paboritong pelikulang Filipino,” added Ferrer.

On Sunday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced that the MMFF will be extended for a week after it has reached the P1 billion mark in sales.

“In response to the public clamor, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is proud to announce that the theatrical run of its 10 movie entries is extended,” MMDA wrote on social media X.

“We at the MMFF would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us and watched the movie entries, particularly those who requested for the MMFF movies to extend beyond its original run,” said MMDA Acting Chairman and MMFF Overall Concurrent Chairman Atty. Don Artes.

𝗪𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗬𝗼𝘂! 𝗠𝗠𝗙𝗙 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱; 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝗽𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝟭-𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 In response to the public clamor, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is proud to announce that the theatrical run of its 10 movie entries is extended.… pic.twitter.com/5rGPVMdZxr — Official MMDA (@MMDA) January 7, 2024

The record box office gross of the MMFF is P1.061-B, a mark set in 2018.

The organizers refused to release the top grossers among the ten entries this year.

Online reports said that Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes’ Rewind lead the list of highest grossing films followed by Piolo Pascual starrer ‘Mallari’ and historical film ‘Gomburza’.