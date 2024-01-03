EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Alden Richards asserts he was never married to Maine Mendoza

Courtesy: Toni Gonzaga/YouTube

Alden Richards reiterated again that contrary to the claims of their fans, he and television host Maine Mendoza have never been married and don’t have a love child.

Alden made the clarification when asked by Toni Gonzaga in a recent vlog. The Kapuso actor called these stories crazy and reacted to a fan comment shown by Gonzaga.

“Sobrang daming crazy rumors. Meron silang sariling storytelling. And all along, akala ko since Maine and Arjo Atayde became public and they eventually got married, pero nandyan pa rin. I already said my piece about this. It’s not true,” Alden replied.

Alden repeatedly denied these claims in March 2023. Maine also said that she became tired of calling out these baseless claims from their die-hard fans.

“Wala kaming anak. We never got married. We don’t have a love child. But I’m at that point na masaya po sila doon eh. Tatanggalin ko pa ba? Ira-rub ko pa ba sa mga buhay na wala na,” he said.

Alden said that he is not the kind of person who will remove a person’s happiness.

“I’m not that kind of person. I support the happiness of people,” he added.

Alden said he had a heart-to-heart conversation with Maine before her wedding last year.

“Quite honestly, Maine and I had a heart-to-heart conversation recently, before she got married. Then I told her everything. That at the end of the day, it’s your differences whether you’ll make it or not, and your priorities in life,” Alden explained.

Watch the interview here:

