Paramore deletes site and social media content, stirs split rumors

Camille Quirino
3 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Paramore-Music.com/Instagram

Paramore tugged at the heartstrings of its fans after deleting content on their website and verified Instagram account.

Lead singer Hayley Williams’s verified Instagram account also appeared to have its content deleted. This led followers to think about whether the band was splitting or simply gearing up for a new project.

Some fans took to Twitter their speculations about Paramore’s move to delete their content online.

One user said: “Paramore’s label contract is over. They just wiped all socials and their website is down. WHAT IS GOING ON?!”

Another user shared their thoughts: “If Paramore was breaking up, they would announce it, not just delete their social media posts.”

Another user reminded all Paramore fans about the “cryptic” things that the band used to do.

Meanwhile, UpRoxx recently published an article this month stating that the band members “agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty” in their future. However, the members stated that they plan to still be a part of each other’s life.

“The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other’s community,” Williams told the publication.

Paramore was formed in 2004 and won over the hearts of many with their debut album “All We Know Is Falling” (2005). They are well known for their famous songs “Ain’t It Fun,” “Still Into You,” and “Misery Business.”

Paramore has not issued any comments regarding the rumors.

