Jo Koy to make history as host of 81st Golden Globe Awards

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy is gearing up to host the prestigious 81st Golden Globe Awards, marking a historic moment for the entertainer. Jo Koy expressed his excitement in a statement to ABS-CBN News, saying, “I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal kita (Google it)!”

The Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for Sunday, January 7, 2024 (US time). Jo Koy shared the news on social media with a clip, generating enthusiastic responses from fans who expressed their anticipation for the event.

“Freaking amazing!!!!!!! I know this is the ultimate! So excited to see u climbing higher and higher!!!! Keep going!!!!” one fan exclaimed, while another wrote, “Soooo excited for you, can’t wait to watch it!” A fan even posted, “Jo Koy is adorable!! How do I get VIP front row seats?! Congratulations!! We are so excited!! I’m so proud of you!”

This marks Jo Koy’s debut as a host for the awards ceremony, and Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne is optimistic about the comedian’s performance. “We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience,” she stated.

In 2022, Jo Koy made waves by starring in the comedy film “Easter Sunday,” the first major Hollywood film with a Filipino cast. During an interview on The Today Show, Jo Koy expressed the pressure and pride he felt representing Filipinos on the big screen. “There is a lot of pressure. I got the weight of that country right now, so I made sure that I represented everyone beautifully, especially my mom too. It’s just beautiful,” he shared.

Jo Koy recently headlined the “Funny is Funny” world tour, which included a stop in the Philippines. His journey continues as he takes on the historic role of hosting the Golden Globe Awards, leaving fans and the global audience eager to witness this significant moment in his career.