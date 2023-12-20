EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cherry Pie Picache moves on from break up with Edu Manzano

Veteran actress Cherry Picache has opened up about the status of her love life and personal life as she confirms her break up with actor Edu Manzano.

In an interview with reporters, Picache was asked about her relationship status.

“Hindi ba sa edad kong ito ngayon, I cannot depend my happiness anymore on somebody else, hindi ba? Beside dapat din ay buo ako or whatever or kumpleto ako kung magmamahal ako — ulit,” she said.

Picache said she and Manzano are still good friends.

“We are very good friends, he is a very good person. We are very good friends. We will always love each other, so ‘yon. ….I think we are okay naman. I think we will always love each other and ‘yun nga we are friends, we are good friends,” Picache added.

