EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kim Chiu says love life currently ‘hanging’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Courtesy: Xian Lim

Kapamilya actress and television host Kim Chiu said that her love life is currently ‘hanging’ amid rumors of her and long-time boyfriend Xian Lim already calling it quits.

In a YouTube vlog of Diamond Star Maricel Soriano, she asked Kim about her love life over the weekend.

“Ang dami-dami nagbubulungan, kumusta daw ang love life mo? Tinatanong nila fans ang love life mo, eh. Di naman ako makasagot, ‘day, kasi di naman ako ikaw,” Soriano asked.

Kim laughed it off at first and gave a very short response.

“Ang love life ko naka-hang ngayon,” Kim said.

“Parang telepono?” asked Soriano.

“Oo…kumain tayo, yaya,” Kim responded. Soriano took on the challenge of becoming Kim’s personal maid for a day.

Kim and Xian have been in a relationship since 2012 but they confirmed their relationship in 2018.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos signs rappler

PBBM signs Internet Transactions Act to protect online PH shoppers from scams

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 30T135640.815

Reimbursement of offloaded passengers not from BI salary – Sen. Escudero

1 hour ago
pna 67804

Returning OFWs receive help from OWWA, DMW

4 hours ago
Office workers

Workers in UAE’s private sector to benefit from new labor complaints process

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button