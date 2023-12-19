Kim Chiu says love life currently ‘hanging’

Kapamilya actress and television host Kim Chiu said that her love life is currently ‘hanging’ amid rumors of her and long-time boyfriend Xian Lim already calling it quits.

In a YouTube vlog of Diamond Star Maricel Soriano, she asked Kim about her love life over the weekend.

“Ang dami-dami nagbubulungan, kumusta daw ang love life mo? Tinatanong nila fans ang love life mo, eh. Di naman ako makasagot, ‘day, kasi di naman ako ikaw,” Soriano asked.

Kim laughed it off at first and gave a very short response.

“Ang love life ko naka-hang ngayon,” Kim said.

“Parang telepono?” asked Soriano.

“Oo…kumain tayo, yaya,” Kim responded. Soriano took on the challenge of becoming Kim’s personal maid for a day.

Kim and Xian have been in a relationship since 2012 but they confirmed their relationship in 2018.