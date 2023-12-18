QCPD conducting ‘thorough investigation’ on Ronaldo Valdez death

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is conducting a thorough investigation on the death of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

The QCPD however did not reveal the cause of the film actor’s death.

“The QCPD extends its heartfelt condolences for the reported death of Ronald James Dulaca Gibbs yesterday, December 17, 2023,” theQCPD said.

“As of today, QCPD is currently conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death of Mr. James Gibbs aka Ronaldo Valdez,” it added.

The police extended its condolences to family of Valdez and appealed to the public to grant the request of the actor’s family for privacy.

“We understand the importance of this matter; hence, we are working diligently to gather all relevant facts and evidence,” it said.

“We assure the public that any findings from the investigation will be officially released,” the QCPD added.