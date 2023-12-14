EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Monkey Distribution Announces Further Funko store Openings Across the United Arab Emirates Region

Monkey Distribution, Funko’s official franchise operator in the United Arab Emirates today announced it will be expanding its retail presence in the United Arab Emirates region, with the opening of two additional Funko stores this December.

Funko Artur Par 006 01.12.2022

Following the huge success of Monkey Distribution’s first Funko franchise location in Dubai Hills Mall last year, the upcoming locations will feature an extensive product range across Funko’s vast categories. From multiple variations of collectibles to Loungefly fashion accessories, games, toys and much more, consumers will be in a pop culture oasis.

20231201 Funko DXB Mall 3804487

20231201 Funko DXB Mall 3804406

Monkey Distribution will first open a new Funko store within Dubai Mall (second floor) – the world’s largest destination for shopping, entertainment, and leisure – from 1 December 2023, with Abu Dhabi following suit from 15 December 2023 when it unveils its Funko shop inside Reem Mall (second floor).

20231201 Funko DXB Mall 3804455

20231201 Funko DXB Mall 3804439

Reem Mall is Abu Dhabi’s newest signature retail, leisure, dining, and entertainment destination. Home to one of the biggest indoor snow parks in the region, ‘Snow Abu Dhabi.’ A $1.2 billion state- of-the-art project, located in the new heart of Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall covers 2 million square feet of usable area and houses around 400 of the finest international and local brands. This mega mall has evolved to become the premiere hub for a wide range of international and local brands with something for everyone. It features a range of family-focused entertainment offerings, including the 1st Cube Challenges Abu Dhabi in the GCC, Vox Cinemas, Carrefour Hypermarket, and the 1st Bloomingdales Beauty Department Store in the World.

Funko Artur Par 128 02.12.2022

Funko Artur Par 091 01.12.2022

Funko’s Chief Commercial Officer, Andy Oddie said, “We are excited to announce the opening of our new partnership stores as we increase our footprint in the United Arab Emirates region this December. The expansion is a testament to the demand for our unique pop culture products and reflects our commitment to providing our global fanbase with regional retail experiences.”

The hugely anticipated Funko shop in Dubai Mall will provide a 96sqm exclusive retail experience for shoppers, with Reem Mall offering a 94sqm world of Funko for customers. The additional locations promise to be fresh and exciting gateways into the universe of a global entertainment and lifestyle brand.

20231201 Funko DXB Mall 3804550

20231201 Funko DXB Mall 3804409

Grand Opening Event Details – Dubai Mall: Second Floor (UAE)

  • 16:00 (local time)
  • Ribbon cutting ceremony
  • Exclusive Giveaways
  • Special Guest Appearances
  • Funko exclusive release (Opening Day Special)*
    *On the Grand Opening Day, whilst stocks last

Grand Opening Event Details – Reem Mall: Second Floor (UAE)

  • 16:00 (local time)
  • Ribbon cutting ceremony
  • Exclusive Giveaways
  • Special Guest Appearances
  • Funko exclusive release (Opening Day Special)*
    *On the Grand Opening Day, whilst stocks last

