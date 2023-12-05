EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Eat Bulaga’ trademark belongs to TVJ – IPO

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines has cancelled the trademark registration of Tape Incorporated of ‘Eat Bulaga’ stating that it was the former hosts of the show Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon (TVJ) who came up with the name of the brand.

In a decision released on Tuesday, the IPO said that the TVJ has the “absolute and exclusive right to register” the “Eat Bulaga” or “EB” trademark after presenting sufficient evidence that they own the term.

The IPO said that TAPE failed to explain or defend that it is the original owner of the term ‘Eat Bulaga’.

“The Petitioners proved that it is the originator and owner of the contested EAT BULAGA mark. Petitioners’ explanation or story on How initially the idea of the EAT BULAGA mark came about, did seem believable and credible,” the IPO decision read.

The trio of Eat Bulaga left TAPE on May 31 after their falling out with the owners of the production company.

