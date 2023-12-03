Actress Maja Salvador announces pregnancy with husband Rambo Nuñez

Excitement abounds as actress Maja Salvador and her husband Rambo Nuñez joyfully reveal that they are expecting their first child. Maja shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, kicking off December with a festive announcement.

“Christmas came early!” Maja captioned the post alongside a video featuring her dancing to a Christmas tune in a festively decorated room. The video captures Rambo playing with their dog, and concludes with a touching scene of the couple proudly displaying a sonogram. A subsequent clip showcases their celebration, highlighting Maja’s growing baby bump as they revel in the joyous moment.

Congratulations poured in from friends and fans in the comments section, with Bianca Gonzalez, Denise Laurel, and MJ Lastimosa expressing their heartfelt well-wishes.

Maja had previously shared their readiness for parenthood during the ABS-CBN Ball last September, stating, “Kasi I’m turning 35 this year… 20 years na akong yumuyugyog nang yumuyugyog, sayaw dito, sayaw do’n, acting” and emphasizing their preparedness for this new chapter.

The couple’s journey began in 2010, followed by a brief hiatus, before confirming their rekindled romance in March 2019. They announced their engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony on February 14 at a Manila hotel. The celebration continued with a grand ceremony at the Apurva Kempinski Bali in Indonesia on July 3, marking another significant chapter in their love story. Now, with the anticipation of their first child, Maja and Rambo embark on an exciting new adventure together.