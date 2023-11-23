BLACKPINK has been awarded honorary MBEs by Britain’s King Charles

In a ceremony held at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, November 22, King Charles of the United Kingdom bestowed honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medals upon the renowned K-pop band BLACKPINK. The awards were presented in the presence of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during his state visit.

BLACKPINK was awarded MBEs in acknowledgment of the band members’ contributions as COP26 Advocates during the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow in 2021.

The group, consisting of members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, engaged in conversations, shared laughter, and posed for photographs with the British monarch during the medal presentation. Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has become one of the most successful girl groups in the world, breaking records such as becoming the most subscribed to music artists on YouTube.

Having emerged onto the scene in 2016, BLACKPINK has risen to become one of the globe’s most triumphant girl groups, achieving milestones like securing the title of the most subscribed-to music artists on YouTube.