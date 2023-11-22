Andrea Brillantes wants to be wiser in choosing a man in 2024

Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes said that one of her biggest lessons this year is to be wise in choosing a man to fall in love with.

In an interview with Luis Manzano, Andrea was asked about the highlights of her 2023 and what are the lessons she got from her experiences.

“To be honest, ‘yung heartbreak ko,” Andrea said.

The actress was involved in a controversial breakup with basketball player Ricci Rivero.

“Tinitingnan ko itong 2023 as pinakamalas ko sa pag-ibig romantically, pero pinakamaswerte ko rin sa pag-ibig sa fans, sa friends, sa co-stars ko, sa casual viewers ko, sa management ko,” she said.

Luis then asked Andrea for her New Year’s resolution. The actress said that she used to believe in resolutions before.

“Enjoy-in na lang ‘yung life talaga. Hanapin kung anong kailangan harapin in life. Be brave and have fun lang siguro. Be smart and be wiser in terms of boys,” she said.

Andrea said that she is brave enough to deal with tough life challenges but her love life seems to be her ‘kryptonite’.

“Magiging honest ako, talagang lahat sa life kaya ko—mapa-financial problems pa ‘yan, kahit sobrang panget na issue pa ‘yan, lahat ng ibabato niyo, kaya ko, walang problema. Kahit nga ‘yung iba hindi ko iyakan pero pag sa pag-ibig, ‘yun ang aking kryptonite. Kryptonite ko siya ever since. Do’n ako laging pumapalya,” Andrea said.