Kim Chiu addresses breakup rumors with Xian Lim

Kim Chiu brushed off rumors that she and boyfriend Xian Lim have already broken up. The Kapamilya star set the record straight during a thanksgiving press conference for the ongoing series “Linlang.”

“Kayo talaga, baka nalilinlang lang kayo,” Kim was quoted as saying in a local media report.

“Okay naman kami ni Xi, opo…Mapanlinlang ang showbiz pero maayos naman, masaya,” she added.

Breakup rumors arose after netizens pointed out that the two haven’t been recently seen together.

Kim recently went on a holiday vacation in California, with no sight of Xian.

A viral video on TikTok, showing Kim and It’s Showtime co-host Vice Ganda having a conversation during the noontime show’s Tawag ng Tanghalan segment, meanwhile, fueled the split speculations.

“Kulang ka [kapag] wala ito?,” Vice Ganda asked Kim.

“Kulang ako ‘pag walang usap,” Kim pondered.

“So mahalaga sa’yo ang usap. Kulang ka kapag hindi mo siya nakakausap,” Vice Ganda told Kim, who mentioned her close family members when asked on who she was referring to.

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim publicly revealed their relationship in 2018.