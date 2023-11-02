Speed Entertainment presents Ronan Keating Live

Popular Irish singer-songwriter Ronan Keating will be performing live at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium this November.

The bestselling international popstar will be performing live on the 11th of November 2023. Tickets start at AED 198 and are on sale now at Platinumlist.net. Get set for a scintillating evening under the stars.

Ronan Keating gained worldwide acclaim as a solo artist after his single “When You Say Nothing at All” was featured in the film “Notting Hill” and reached number one in several countries.

Apart from music, he is best known for the Marie Keating Foundation, which raises awareness for Breast Cancer. He has been a passionate campaigner for the foundation named after his mother, who succumbed to the disease in 1998.

Keating has come a long way since bursting onto the scene with Boyzone back in the Nineties. He has sold over 25 million records worldwide and has performed with Elton John at Madison Square Gardens, sung for the Pope, and hosted diverse shows from Miss World to the Eurovison Song Contest to the MTV Europe Awards. He’s even been a judge on X Factor Australia! This year it was announced Keating will be a coach on the upcoming thirteenth season of The Voice of Germany.

Ronan was quoted as saying “I can’t wait to get back to Dubai for what I know will be a special night at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. I’ve been lucky to share some amazing times in Dubai over the years and I know there’ll be more to come on November 11th.

The event is conceptualized, designed and promoted by Navin Rishi’s company, Speed Entertainment Dubai and By Arrangement with Solo. Navin Rishi is credited for organizing several key projects in UAE, India, UK and Canada within the entertainment, hospitality and sports management domain and has successfully orchestrated many high-profile events across the globe.

Navin Rishi, CEO of Speed Entertainment said, “we have organized and delivered many star-studded shows and once again we aim to captivate the audience with a phenomenal event. Ronan Keating is a superstar, and we are looking forward to a packed house under the stars. It promises to be a spectacular night.”

This event is presented by Oro 24 Developments and supported by Dubai 92, Khaleej Times, The Irish Village, The Jumeriah Creekside Hotel and Dubai Calendar.

Date: 11th Nov 2023

Venue: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium

Gates open: 7 PM

Main Act: 9 PM

Early Bird Tickets are available on Platinumlist.net starting at AED 198

The event is managed by Speed Entertainment.

Tickets start from AED 198 and are available on platinumlist.net. You can also book your tickets here.