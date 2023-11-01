EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘It’s Time!’: Mariah Carey officially welcomes Christmas season in new video

Courtesy: Mariah Carey/Instagram

As soon as the clock struck midnight on November 1, American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey officially welcomed the start of the holiday season.

In a short video released on her social media pages on Wednesday, the singer is depicted trapped in a block of ice, being defrosted by people dressed in Halloween characters. As soon as she shouts “It’s time!”, the ice breaks, and her global hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” starts playing, filling the scene with snow and people in Christmas costumes.

As of writing, her post has received over four million views on Instagram and over 10 million views on X.

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

In September, Carey acknowledged her Filipino fans’ enthusiasm for her holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” in a post on X.

She ‘allowed’ her fans to start playing the song as early as September, responding to the news that it had already garnered hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify as the “ber” months began.

This gesture highlighted the special connection between the Philippines and her iconic Christmas song.

Throughout the years, they have held a special place in the hearts of Filipinos, igniting excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

