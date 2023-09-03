‘I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs’: Mariah Carey acknowledges early Christmas in PH

It appears that Jose Mari Chan is not the only one who recognizes his status as a Christmas icon in the Philippines.

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey recently acknowledged her Filipino fans’ enthusiasm for her holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

She ‘allowed’ her fans to start playing the song as early as September, responding to the news that it had already garnered hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify as the “ber” months began.

In a playful tone, Carey wrote, “Not yet!!!” signifying that the official Christmas season had not yet begun.

“I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though! I don’t make the rules!” she added.

🗣️🗣️🗣️ Not yet!!!! I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though! 🐑❤️ (I don’t make the rules! 🤷‍♀️) https://t.co/qgyHI6lq37 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 2, 2023

This gesture highlighted the special connection between the Philippines and her iconic Christmas song.

Like Jose Mari Chan’s song “Christmas in Our Hearts,” Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has also become a Christmas anthem in the Philippines. These songs are commonly heard in malls, on the radio, and even at karaoke parties throughout the holiday season.

Throughout the years, they have held a special place in the hearts of Filipinos, igniting excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Christmas celebrations.