EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs’: Mariah Carey acknowledges early Christmas in PH

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

It appears that Jose Mari Chan is not the only one who recognizes his status as a Christmas icon in the Philippines.

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey recently acknowledged her Filipino fans’ enthusiasm for her holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

She ‘allowed’ her fans to start playing the song as early as September, responding to the news that it had already garnered hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify as the “ber” months began.

In a playful tone, Carey wrote, “Not yet!!!” signifying that the official Christmas season had not yet begun.

“I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though! I don’t make the rules!” she added.

This gesture highlighted the special connection between the Philippines and her iconic Christmas song.

Like Jose Mari Chan’s song “Christmas in Our Hearts,” Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” has also become a Christmas anthem in the Philippines. These songs are commonly heard in malls, on the radio, and even at karaoke parties throughout the holiday season.

Throughout the years, they have held a special place in the hearts of Filipinos, igniting excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Christmas celebrations.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 09 03T130400.632

Veteran broadcast journalist Mike Enriquez laid to rest

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 03T125136.281

Tolentino says gun-toting ex-cop in QC viral video yet to return separation pay

3 hours ago
Philippines Immigration

Gov’t officially suspends new travel rules for outbound Filipinos

3 hours ago
rice at commonwealth market 08222023jb

Malacañang says price ceiling for rice to take effect on Sept. 5

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button