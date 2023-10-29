EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Taylor Swift reaches billionaire status with record-breaking year

Justin Aguilar

Photos courtesy: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has officially become a billionaire, according to Forbes, with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion. This remarkable milestone is a result of her record-breaking year.

Forbes reported that Taylor earned a staggering $190 million from her highly successful “The Eras Tour” this year, following up with another $35 million from the concert film of the same tour, which had a two-week run in theaters globally.

The magazine’s estimates indicate that Taylor’s music catalog is now valued at $500 million, and she boasts real estate properties worth $125 million, along with a private plane valued at $10 million.

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” kicked off in March in Glendale, Arizona, captivating audiences worldwide with over three hours of spectacular performances featuring songs from her entire career. According to data provided to CNN by QuestionPro, the tour has the potential to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, with an expected $2.2 billion in earnings in the US alone.

On October 13, Taylor released “The Eras Tour” concert film in theaters worldwide, which raked in an impressive $123.5 million during its opening weekend on a global scale, as reported by Variety.

During the premiere night of the film in Los Angeles on October 11, Taylor expressed her gratitude to her fellow performers and fans, emphasizing the deep connection she has with her audience.

Taylor Swift has been actively re-recording her previous albums to reclaim ownership of her master rights. On October 27, she released “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” marking the fourth re-recording in this ambitious project.

 

In an emotional statement, Taylor shared her personal connection to the album and the journey of reclamation, thanking her fans for their unwavering support.

With a net worth exceeding a billion dollars and a flourishing career, Taylor Swift continues to make history, both in her music and her financial achievements.

