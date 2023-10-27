EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Michelle Dee says she is prepared for Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Courtesy: Michelle Dee/Instagram

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee said that she is prepared to compete and bring home the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.

A send-off media conference was held for Michelle ahead of her flight to El Salvador.

“I am leaving in a few days, and I must say, personally, I am prepared in my core, my mind, my body,” Michelle said.

“Through the Miss Universe Philippines competition, I really learned how to balance my effort, balance my energy, and hopefully, it shines through,” Michelle added.

She also mentioned some of her last-minute preparations.

“If anything, the only thing that I have to do is to make sure that everything that I fitted gets into my luggage properly,” Michelle said.

“‘Yun lang naman, dapat walang maiiwan dito sa Pilipinas,” she said, saying she currently has eight suitcases packed and on standby,” she added.

