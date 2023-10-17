Francis Magalona’s alleged ex-lover and daughter sell late rapper’s jersey

In a recent episode of “Pinoy Pawnstars” hosted by Boss Toyo, a woman named Abigail and her alleged daughter Francheska made a public appearance claiming to be the ex-lover and child of the late Original Pilipino Music (OPM) “King of Rap,” Francis Magalona. They were there to sell a jersey they asserted once belonged to Francis.

The jersey in question featured a photo of Francis alongside Abigail, and it also included a heartfelt letter from Francis to Abigail, expressing his love for her. Abigail pointed to the letter as evidence of their past relationship, saying, “Nakita niyo naman sa letter na may ‘I love you so much,’ so meaning to say may relationship.”

Abigail, a former flight attendant, shared that she first met Francis when she attended a live taping of “Eat Bulaga.” After the show, Francis obtained her contact information, and their relationship began. This relationship ultimately led to the birth of Francheska, who Abigail claimed was named by the late rapper himself.

Abigail disclosed that their relationship continued even after Francis was diagnosed with cancer, a time that was particularly challenging for both of them. “Sobrang gumuho talaga ‘yung mundo ko nu’ng time na ‘yon kasi okay kami, andami naming plano tapos bigla siyang nagkasakit,” she stated. She also highlighted the difficulty of her situation, as she couldn’t leave Francis due to his illness.

The reason behind selling the jersey, Abigail explained, was her belief that Boss Toyo would take good care of it. She mentioned, “For 15 years nanahimik ako. I didn’t say anything about me and my daughter. Siguro ito naman, ito lang ‘yung karapatan na pwede kong magawa para sa (anak namin).”

Abigail acknowledged that she expects judgment from people but emphasized the authenticity of their relationship. She concluded by saying, “I know people will judge me, but we exist. What we had is real. Me and my daughter (are) real, mahal niya kami.”

In the end, Boss Toyo acquired the jersey for P500,000. As of writing, the Magalona’s have yet to react or release a statement about the