O! Millionaire Episode 73: Oasis Park Harnesses Moisture from the Atmosphere via Watergen, CEO-Founder Ralph Martin Wins Burj Awards

O! Millionaire, the green beacon of hope and life-changing opportunities, continues its mission to create a greener planet in Episode 73. Hosted by the passionate actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello, joining him on stage is the CEO of Baynunah Watergeneration, Michael Rutman, this episode explores innovative ways to make a positive impact on our environment, as well as how participants have been helping the community in their own ways by joining the Live Draw. With the Grand Prize now soaring to an impressive 86 million dirhams, participants eagerly await the draw results.

In this episode’s Oasis Park feature, we delve into the untapped potential of moisture in the atmosphere, a precious resource that can be harnessed for sustainability. In arid regions where humidity levels are high and water resources are low, it is essential to find a sustainable solution for afforestation purposes and communities. Watergen, an atmospheric water generator (AWG), takes center stage as we uncover how this technology can play a pivotal role in creating a greener and more sustainable future. View the full report here.

O! Millionaire is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Ralph Martin, has received the prestigious Burj Awards for Community Outreach and Sustainable Social Impacts. This remarkable recognition highlights O! Millionaire’s unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the community and achieving sustainable social impacts aligned with the organization’s mission. Ralph Martin shares that O! Millionaire is the medium that helps achieve green initiatives, including the Oasis Park project. With that, O! Millionaire has its participants to thank for the outstanding environmental contribution that it brings. Watch the interview with Ralph Martin here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 73

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

Adding excitement to this episode, O! Millionaire welcomes a special guest to join Maradona Rebello in drawing the seven winning numbers. Michael Rutman, CEO of Baynunah Watergeneration, graces the stage. O! Millionaire is collaborating with Baynunah Watergeneration to supply Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) in Oasis Park, furthering the mission of sustainable water solutions in desert regions. Additionally, Baynunah Watergeneration is the company behind the Ma Hawa brand which was incorporated in 2021 in technical partnership with Watergen Inc.

On October 5, 2023, Maradona facilitated the Raffle and Grand Draws live on air with Michael Rutman. The winning number combination was revealed: 1, 3, 12, 16, 17, 28, and 30. Matching all seven numbers results in winning the Grand Prize of 86 million dirhams. Additionally, there is a guaranteed 100,000 dirhams winner every week. The Green Certificate ID for this week’s Raffle Draw is WHPU 49PY.

