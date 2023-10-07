EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsLifestyleNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Gilas Pilipinas ends 61-year wait for Asian Games Gold

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

Gilas secures the Asian Games Men's 5x5 basketball championship, marking the Philippines' first gold in the event since 1962. Photo credit: Lee Jin-man/AP

Gilas Pilipinas clinched their first Asian Games gold in 61 years by defeating Jordan 70-60 in the men’s 5×5 basketball final in Hangzhou.

Justin Brownlee scored 20 points, and Ange Kouame added 14 points and 11 rebounds, sealing a historic victory.

This gold medal also increased the Philippines’ total Asian Games gold count to four, with Annie Ramirez winning one earlier in ju-jitsu.

Gilas
Photo courtesy: PSC-POC Media Pool

Gilas Pilipinas showcased exceptional defense, limiting Jordan to just 60 points on 26% shooting. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led Jordan with 24 points, but it was not enough to overcome the determined Filipino squad.

The road to victory was filled with challenges, including a last-minute lineup and uncertainty around player eligibility. Despite this, Gilas Pilipinas managed to secure a place in the final and, with Justin Brownlee’s crucial plays, secured the gold medal.

This win holds immense significance, not only ending a long drought but also highlighting the coaching brilliance of Tim Cone and the contributions of players like Ange Kouame. For Filipino basketball fans, this victory is a momentous occasion, breaking a 61-year wait for Asian Games gold.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 10 07 at 12.56.53 AM

Shocking video reveals multiple-vehicle vollision in Abu Dhabi, resulting in Dh1,000 Fine

7 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 06T155726.067

Win up to AED 30,000 in RTA photo competition

16 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 06T134558.390

Bestselling novel ‘The Alchemist’ by Paulo Coelho to hit the big screen

18 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 06T120730.306

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2023: Registration is now open for Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, and other activities

20 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button