Gilas Pilipinas ends 61-year wait for Asian Games Gold

Gilas Pilipinas clinched their first Asian Games gold in 61 years by defeating Jordan 70-60 in the men’s 5×5 basketball final in Hangzhou.

Justin Brownlee scored 20 points, and Ange Kouame added 14 points and 11 rebounds, sealing a historic victory.

This gold medal also increased the Philippines’ total Asian Games gold count to four, with Annie Ramirez winning one earlier in ju-jitsu.

Gilas Pilipinas showcased exceptional defense, limiting Jordan to just 60 points on 26% shooting. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led Jordan with 24 points, but it was not enough to overcome the determined Filipino squad.

The road to victory was filled with challenges, including a last-minute lineup and uncertainty around player eligibility. Despite this, Gilas Pilipinas managed to secure a place in the final and, with Justin Brownlee’s crucial plays, secured the gold medal.

This win holds immense significance, not only ending a long drought but also highlighting the coaching brilliance of Tim Cone and the contributions of players like Ange Kouame. For Filipino basketball fans, this victory is a momentous occasion, breaking a 61-year wait for Asian Games gold.