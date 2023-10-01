Disney ceases broadcast of channels in Southeast Asia, including Philippines

Beginning October 1, 2023, Filipino viewers bid farewell to their favorite Disney channels, including National Geographic, as the Walt Disney Company discontinued the broadcast of its linear TV channels in Southeast Asia.

The channels that have ceased broadcasting include Baby TV, National Geographic, National Geographic Wild, Star Chinese Movies, and Star Chinese Channel, according to the My Sky website. This decision follows an announcement made in June 2023.

This move by Disney is not entirely unexpected, as it aligns with similar actions taken in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, Disney closed its sports channels in Taiwan, while in September 2021, it shuttered Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life, FX, and Channel V, among other movie channels.

The last transmission date for these channels was on September 30, 2023, at 11:59:59 pm.

This development impacts various SKYcable subscribers, including those on Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Chinese packages, among others. Additionally, starting from September 11, 2023, these channels are no longer available for new Select subscriptions.

Filipino viewers will now have to explore alternative ways to enjoy their favorite Disney content as the era of these Disney channels on traditional TV comes to a close.