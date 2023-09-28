EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Jo Koy announces return to UAE for 2023 World Tour

Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy is set to make a triumphant return to the UAE after the massive success of his Dubai show last year.

Fresh from his acclaimed Universal Pictures film “Easter Sunday” and a recent Netflix special, Jo Koy will be gracing the stage once again as part of his 2023 World Tour.

This time, he will be performing all-new material at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 28th. Known for his hilarious take on his Filipino heritage and upbringing, Jo Koy’s unique humor is sure to have audiences in stitches once more.

Having evolved from performing in a Las Vegas coffee house to becoming one of today’s premier stand-up comedians, Jo Koy’s shows have consistently sold-out arenas worldwide, including iconic venues like Asia Arena in Manila, The Forum in Los Angeles, ICC Theatre in Sydney, and Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The Jo Koy World Tour in Abu Dhabi is proudly presented by entertainment leaders Blu Blood in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi and Yas Island. Blu Blood’s CEO, Osman Osman, and Shaaista Khan Osman expressed their excitement at bringing Jo Koy back to the region, highlighting his ability to connect with diverse audiences.

For more information, including bookings and tour dates, visit jokoy.com.

