Are you ready for it? Dubai to host Taylor Swift-inspired concert

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: Taylor Swift/Instagram

Dear Reader, you now have the opportunity to immerse yourself in Taylor Swift’s enchanting Eras tour, as a Taylor Swift-themed concert is scheduled to take place in Dubai on October 28, 2023, at the Mina A’Salam Hotel, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

While the pop icon herself won’t be gracing the event, the magic of her incredible songwriting will be brought to life through a candlelight concert featuring a string quartet performing her greatest hits.

Swifties are in for a treat as the concert offers a carefully curated setlist that is sure to tug at your heartstrings. The lineup includes beloved songs like Love Story, Cardigan, Blank Space, Enchanted, Anti-Hero, Snow on the Beach, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Wildest Dreams, Lover, I Knew You Were Trouble, You Belong With Me, and Shake It Off.

This is not the first time that a concert inspired by Swift has been held in the country. Unfortunately, while she travels the world for her Eras Tour, the UAE is not part of her list of performance locations until next year.

Nevertheless, knowing that she is a Mastermind, maybe all the stars will align and she will bring her sold-out concert to the UAE.

Keep your fingers crossed, folks!

Related: Swifties' wildest dream: US media outlet to hire reporter for Taylor Swift

