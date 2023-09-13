Swifties’ wildest dream: US media outlet to hire reporter for Taylor Swift

Working as a reporter involves challenging tasks. However, landing a role as a reporter covering an artist you’re a fan of could be the dream job you’ve been searching for.

For devoted Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has emerged from Gannett, a US-based media company, which may just fulfill their wildest dreams.

A job listing simply titled “Taylor Swift reporter” recently surfaced on Gannett Careers’ Dayforce site. According to the posting, the ideal candidate should be an “experienced, video-forward” journalist and adept at capturing “the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.”

“We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer, and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms,” the post said.

“The successful candidate is a driven, creative, and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift’s ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career,” it added.

Gannett specifies that they are looking for a “journalist with a voice but not a bias, ” with the ability to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms.

According to the post, this reporter will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift’s tour, offering readers of USA TODAY, The Tennessean, and more than 200 local news sources an inside view.

The salary range for this position is quite broad, ranging from USD 21.63 to USD 50.87 per hour, and it involves international travel.

The widely popular Taylor Swift, 33, is on track to break records with her career-spanning Eras Tour, expected to become the first billion-dollar tour in history. In addition to releasing several new albums in recent years, she has been re-recording her earlier works to resounding success.

While this job opening entails the typical responsibilities of a journalist, it’s still quite uncommon for a media outlet to assign a reporter exclusively to cover one individual, especially if that individual isn’t a senior government official or head of state.