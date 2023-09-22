EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Netflix’s spin-off “Berlin” from ‘Money Heist’ to premiere on December 29

Courtesy of: Netflix

Netflix has unveiled that its spin-off series “Berlin,” derived from “La Casa de Papel (Money Heist),” will make its debut on the streaming platform at the end of this year.

“Berlin” brings back Pedro Alonso in the role of Andrés de Fonollosa and is set in the years before the events of “Money Heist,” during Andrés’ prime as a renowned thief.

In the announcement trailer, Andrés, still unaware of the illness that will alter his life, seeks something unique, full of enthusiasm, beauty, and freshness. His latest heist involves making millions disappear, and to execute it, he assembles a gang from his past.

The crew includes Michelle Jenner as Keila, an electronic engineering expert; Tristán Ulloa as his philanthropic confidant Damián; Julio Peña Fernández as Roi, his loyal squire; Begoña Vargas as the daring Cameron; and Joel Sánchez as action man Bruce.

The cast also features Samantha Siqueiros, Julien Paschal, Masi Rodríguez, while “Money Heist” stars Itziar Ituño and Najwa Nimri reprise their roles as policewomen Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra.

“Berlin” is helmed by “Money Heist” creator Álex Pina, who serves as the showrunner alongside collaborator Esther Martínez Lobato. The duo co-wrote the eight episodes along with David Oliva, Lorena G. Maldonado, and David Barrocal. The series is directed by Albert Pintó, Geoffrey Cowper, and David Barrocal.

“Berlin” is set to stream on Netflix starting December 29.

