‘Queen behavior’: Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to hit 100M monthly Spotify listeners

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has once again broken a new record by becoming the first female artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on the streaming giant Spotify.

Spotify announced this exciting news on social media, describing it as “Queen behavior.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spotify (@spotify)

This remarkable achievement comes after she released her re-recorded album “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” last month. With the re-recorded version of the album “1989” scheduled to arrive in October, it is highly possible that the singer will establish another record-breaking feat.

But this is not the first time that Swift has broken a record. In July, she became the first female artist and the third person to have at least four albums at the same time in the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart. Those albums were “Midnights,” “Lover,” “Folklore,” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Recently, Swift finished the first part of her “Eras Tour” in the United States. She performed in various cities, with every show being sold out. She will be doing a total of 146 shows across five continents during this tour, and she is set to be back in the US next year.