New national pageant breaks tradition with ‘No Swimsuit Competition’ approach

A groundbreaking national pageant is causing a stir by introducing an unconventional format that eliminates traditional beauty contest elements, including the much-debated swimsuit competition.

Dubbed ‘The Miss Philippines,’ this new pageant has been launched under the umbrella of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) organization, with Pauline Amelinckx, who recently clinched the title of Miss Supranational Philippines 2023, reigning as its inaugural queen. The crowning ceremony took place during the Supra Duo Homecoming Celebration on August 10.

Pauline had earlier secured the first runner-up position at the 2023 Miss Supranational held in Poland, while her male counterpart, Johaness Rissler, secured a commendable spot in the Top 20 of the Mister Supranational competition.

The distinctiveness of The Miss Philippines lies in its refusal to adhere to convention. Unlike its counterparts, this pageant has chosen to forsake the swimsuit competition, a time-honored staple in many national and international pageants. Instead, participants will be challenged through “red carpet” moments and “Ted Talks” speeches.

The key features of The Miss Philippines include:

No Swimsuit Competition

Red Carpet Segments: Resembling the glamour of Cannes, participants will showcase formal wear in this segment.

Ted Talks-style Speeches: Contestants will have the chance to present insightful speeches akin to the famous Ted Talks format.

Promotion of the Philippines: A central emphasis on how contestants plan to represent and promote the Philippines on a global stage.

The screening process for prospective candidates is scheduled for September 2 and 9 at Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

Embracing a broader perspective, The Miss Philippines aims to be more than just a beauty pageant. It is touted as a “celebration” that unites Filipino communities across the world, aiming to showcase and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines through The Filipino Festival (TFF).

To ensure a wider pool of participants, the application deadline for The Miss Philippines has been extended to September 9, 2023. This extension aims to cater to aspirants residing in provinces and Filipino communities worldwide.

The organizers have clarified that their decision to eliminate the swimsuit competition is not a condemnation of swimsuits but rather an affirmation of the pageant’s commitment to provide a platform for women’s voices, influence, and passion to champion Filipino culture and heritage.

As a replacement for the traditional swimsuit segment, The Miss Philippines has introduced a runway segment. Nonetheless, swimsuits will still make appearances during photoshoots in the country’s renowned resorts and beaches.

The overarching goal of The Miss Philippines is to pioneer an “unusual pageant” that redefines the competition landscape, allowing every Filipina participant to radiate on the global stage.