Pasig City resident claims P101.3 million lotto jackpot

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

A fortunate individual hailing from Pasig City has struck gold, winning an astounding P101.3-million Mega Lotto 6/45 jackpot during Monday’s evening draw.

Melquiades Robles, the General Manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and Vice Chairman of the board confirmed that the victorious ticket holder, who made the fateful bet at a lotto outlet in Barangay San Miguel, managed to correctly predict the winning combination 09-30-28-45-31-05. This combination turned out to be the key to unlocking the substantial jackpot of precisely P101,344,365.20.

The draw also saw a noteworthy number of players coming remarkably close to the elusive jackpot. A total of seventy-eight participants accurately guessed all but one digit of the six-number combination, earning each of them a respectable sum of P32,000.

This recent triumph follows closely on the heels of a previous victory in the Mega Lotto 6/45, also secured by a Pasig City resident.

On July 17, a lucky bettor from Barangay Caniogan walked away with a sizable P42.9 million after placing a winning bet at a local lotto outlet.

As news of this incredible win spreads throughout Pasig City and beyond, the allure of the lottery remains as strong as ever, drawing hopeful players to test their luck for the chance to change their lives with a life-altering jackpot.

