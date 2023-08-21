EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Celeste Cortesi stuns as one of the judges of Miss Universe Thailand

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi stunned the crowd after she was called as one of the judges of Miss Universe Thailand.

Cortesi said that she was very happy to be part of the judging panel along with her “sister,” Miss Universe Thailand 2021 Anchilee Scott-Kemmis.

“To the Miss Universe Thailand organization and the entire Thai pageant fans community, Khob Khun Kha,” Celeste wrote. 

Anntonia Porsild was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2023 and will compete against Philippine bet Michelle Dee.

The Miss Universe competition will be held in El Vador in October.

