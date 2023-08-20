Vice Ganda shares iconic moment with Michael V

Unkabogable star Vice Ganda shared a moment with Kapuso comedy genius Michael V when the latter guested on It’s Showtime.
“Icon,” Vice wrote on her Instagram post.
Kapuso celebrities also reacted to the post including Ruru Madrid, Nicole Cordoves, Ryan Bang, and Bianca Gonzalez.
“Legends only!!!” Bianca wrote.
Michael V. made a surprise appearance during the birthday celebration of Ogie Alcasid.
Michael V. previously said that he wants Vice to guest on the longest-running gag show ‘Bubble Gang’.