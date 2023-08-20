EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Ellen Adarna gives Swifties shot at winning The Eras Tour concert tickets

Courtesy: Ellen Adarna, Taylor Swift/Instagram

If you’re a big fan of Taylor Swift and want to go to her concert in Singapore, here’s your chance!

Actress Ellen Adarna is giving away six tickets to Taylor Swift’s awesome concert. She made a lot of people happy when she said this in July. And guess what? You can have a chance to win one of these tickets through her cool brand called E11even.

To be part of this exciting giveaway, all you need to do is buy a special product called “glutathione” from Ellen Adarna’s brand. If you buy two bottles of this product for Php 3,120, you’ll get a special ticket entry.

 

If you win the ticket, it’s like winning a golden ticket to a magical world of music. But remember, you’ll need to take care of your travel and where you’ll stay in Singapore. And guess what again? There will be another way to win tickets too, but Ellen says it’s a surprise for now.

Will you be willing to spend 3 thousand to take your shot at winning thousands worth of tickets to see your idol? Guess we’ll figure out once Ellen announces the list of winners.

