Content creator, cancer survivor Sean Beltran passes away

Courtesy: Leslie Beltran Fernandez/Facebook

TikTok content creator and cancer survivor Sean Beltran has passed away. His family confirmed his death. He was 21 years old.

Leslie Beltran Fernandez, the mother of Sean, confirmed the tragic news on Facebook.

“With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved son, Sean Lester Beltran,” Leslie wrote.

“In loving memory of my son, his life was a blessing, a treasure. The love you gave and the life you lived, will forever be remembered. You will always be in our hears anak,” she added.

Sean was diagnosed with stage 4 bone marrow cancer in 2021 which led to the amputation of his one arm.

The ordeal did not stop him from producing inspiring content.

