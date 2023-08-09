Andrea Brillantes tells Blackpink member Rosé that she broke up with Ricci Rivero

Kapamilya actress and social media influencer Andrea Brillantes took the chance to inform Blackpink member Rosé that she already broke up with boyfriend Ricci Rivero.

Rosé went live on Instagram on Tuesday and Brillantes was among the fans who tuned in. The Korean singer went online to inform her fans about her plans for their group’s anniversary.

“Rosé, alam mo ba na break na kami ng pinansin mo sa concert charot haha… pero love na love kita,” Andrea commented.

The singer then asked on the best memory of their fans during their last concert in Manila.

“My fave memory was when you noticed me in my proposal,” Andrea replied.

Rosé then noticed Andrea’s comments and then reacted.

“When I noticed you for your proposal. Oh, was that you? I think it was somewhere in Southeast Asia, where was it? I don’t know,” Rosé said.

“Omg, omg yes that’s me!! We broke up now,” Andrea said in response.

The singer then covered her eyes and pretended not to see the comment.

“Oh, no! I’ll pretend I didn’t see that,” she said.