BTS’ Suga officially starts military enlistment process

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

Courtesy: Suga/Instagram

Suga, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, is gearing up to begin his mandatory military service, as confirmed by Big Hit Music, the group’s agency.

On Monday, the agency released a statement on Weverse to inform Suga’s fans about his plans for military enlistment.

“We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course,” the agency wrote.

“We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist,” it added.

This announcement came shortly after Suga’s three-night encore of his ‘D-Day’ concert in Seoul over the weekend. During the event, he hinted that it would be his last performance on stage and mentioned a reunion with other BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in 2025.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required to serve in the military for approximately two years. However, all BTS members were allowed to postpone their mandatory military service until they turn 30.

Currently, Jin and J-Hope are serving in the South Korean military.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

