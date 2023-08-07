‘Barbie’ now breaks box office records, reaches $1B in global ticket sales

The ‘Barbie’ film made history and broke box office records as it crossed the $1 billion global ticket sales in just three weeks after its release.

The film also marked a first for a female director, in this case for Greta Gerwig, to reach such a feat for a film. The last female director to hold a box office record was Patty Jenkins for the film ‘Wonder Woman’.

“As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water. This is a watershed moment for ‘Barbie,’ and no one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generational icon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertaining story, one that is resonating with all four quadrants of moviegoers and literally turning the entire world pink. Long lines and repeat viewings prove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far ‘Barbie’ can go in the real world,” Goldstein and Cripps said in a statement.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” races past the billion-dollar mark over the weekend, just 17 days in release in North America and most international markets, taking in a record-smashing $1.0315 billion worldwide, with $459.4 million coming in from domestic theaters and $572.1 million overseas.

“A massive achievement like this is possible when you have an incredible filmmaking team, with cast and crew coming together to create a truly special moviegoing experience. Along with our partners at Mattel, and with the support of the entire Warner Bros. Discovery family, we are thrilled that audiences the world over are embracing the ‘Barbie’ movie in such a profound way. With ‘Barbie’ becoming the biggest film at the summer box office, Greta now joins an elite group of writer/directors whose singular vision has generated $1 billion at the global box office, a milestone that is testament to her brilliance and to her commitment to deliver a movie that Barbie fans of every age want to see on the big screen.” Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Co-Chairs & CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group said.