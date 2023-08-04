EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun and Blackpink’s Jisoo are now dating

Courtesy of: Dispatch

The entertainment world is abuzz with the news of a blossoming romance between Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun and Blackpink member Jisoo. Dispatch, a prominent media outlet, has unveiled photos capturing the couple meeting up at Jisoo’s residence, leaving fans and followers excited about their relationship.

Both agencies representing the stars, YG Entertainment for Jisoo and FN Entertainment for Ahn Bo Hyun, have officially confirmed the news. In statements released to the press, they revealed that the two are indeed in a relationship and getting to know each other with positive and good feelings.

FN Entertainment stated, “Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo are getting to know each other with good feelings,” while YG Entertainment echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings.” The agencies also expressed their gratitude and requested the public to shower the couple with warmth and support.

As the couple embarks on this new chapter of their lives, fans and admirers alike are eagerly looking forward to witnessing their journey and sending them best wishes for their relationship.

