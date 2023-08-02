EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Bea Alonzo reveals that she thought she will never get married

Courtesy: Bea Alonzo

Newly-engaged actress Bea Alonzo admits that she thought she would never reach a point in her life that she will get married.

Alonzo recently got engaged with fiancé Dominic Roque last July 19.

Alonzo, who was launched as the 2022 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries celebrity endorser, told reporters that she thought she would never get married because of her past failed relationships.

“Ako personally akala ko hindi na darating ‘yung pagkakataong ikakasal na ako. There was a point in my life na I didn’t believe in marriage anymore kasi ilang beses na akong napaso. ‘Yon pala mayroon talagang ibibigay si Lord sa iyo ng isang tao na magpaparamdam sa iyo na you are worthy, that you are enough,” Alonzo said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Alonzo hopes to have an intimate wedding.

“Kaming dalawa ‘yon ang pangarap namin,” Alonzo said.

No final decision yet on whether they will choose a destination wedding.

“Hindi ko pa alam. Kasi alam mo kahit naman anong gusto namin siyempre maraming considerations ang mga bisita, pamilya namin. So marami kaming ideas in mind pero ang hirap kasing i-share tapos hindi ‘yon ‘yung matutuloy,” Alonzo said.

“Sa totoo po maraming nagpipresenta na sobrang sweet kasi ibig sabihin love nila kami, ‘di ba? Pero ‘yung list hindi (pa). Pinag-uusapan namin ni Dom na dapat gawin na namin this week na mag-list na kami,” she added.

