Kris Aquino gives a ring to Mark Leviste

Kris Aquino revealed that she gave a ring to her ex-boyfriend and Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, a ring to symbolize their love and friendship.

Kris said that it remains to be seen whether they will make their journey together or not.

The Queen of All Media responded to a fan commenting about a trinity ring which Mark was seen wearing in his recent photos and speculated that the ring could have been from Kris.

“Marc and I both know we still have a lot of work to do as far as communication and not misinterpreting each other’s words—the important thing is that we both know our kids come first,” Kris said.

“The reason I gave him the ring was first of all, we were very much together then BUT whether we can make the journey together reach the finish line: the love, friendship, and the fidelity (meaning loyalty and commitment) to honor and respect what was and what is shall remain SOLID,” she added.

Kris said that given her five auto-immune conditions, the odds of her getting fully recovered are very much against her.

“The old me would be messaging Vice Gov. Marc (it’s really with a C) to argue with him on why he couldn’t keep this private, but I’ve learned to accept him in his totality in the same way that he has learned to accept me for me,” Kris said.

“We’re trying our best to make what we have work, and if I’m being 100% honest, a lot of my motivation comes from the fact that kuya, Bimb, and I feel genuine affection and concern for his daughter…and his youngest C2,” she added.

Leviste replied by saying “I love you” to Kris.