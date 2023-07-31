Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez are now married

Actress Maja Salvador and businessman Rambo Nuñez are now married. The couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in Bali, Indonesia on Monday.

Event coordinator Malonne Ursal Pangan shared a video of Salvador walking down the aisle.

The two exchanged their “I dos” at the chapel of the Apurva Kempinski Bali resort, more than a year since they announced their engagement in April 2022.

Joshua Garcia, Laureen Uy, Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati, John Lloyd Cruz, Miles Ocampo, MJ Lastimosa, Kakai Bautista, Thou Reyes, and Moi Marcampo were spotted in the wedding.

Rambo was Maja’s first boyfriend when she was just 21.

In an ABS-CBN interview, Maja said that she felt like returning home to Rambo when they got back together.

The two confirmed that they became a couple again in 2019.